Letter: The maskless might be vain, or just mimicking Trump

Regarding the editorial “Strong evidence that masks really help contain the contagion” (June 9): What are maskless people thinking? I don’t know, but after more than 50 years of counseling, research and psychotherapy with all sorts of folks, I have some educated guesses:
They are uninformed. They are unaware that masks protect those with whom wearers come into contact and are unconcerned about themselves.
They are narcissists and vain. They might be thinking: I’m not going to hide my superior good looks under a piece of cloth.
They have a lack of concern for others. Narcissists may know that masks protect others but have minimal, if any, concern for the welfare of others. So they won’t bother with a mask.
Many are men concerned about their masculinity. They might be thinking: I don’t need a mask. I’m a real man. Tough and unafraid.
They are the oppositional child in a grown-up body. They might be thinking: It’s a free country. No one has a right to tell me what to do.
They are true believers. They might be thinking: The president doesn’t wear a mask, so it’s unnecessary. This virus business is a hoax perpetrated by Donald Trump’s depraved political opponents. I’m not going to give it or them any credence.
This list is obviously incomplete. Also, it is important to note that in many instances, more than one factor could be in play.
Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield
