Letter: The message of Passover brings hope, not hate

I was deeply troubled to open my Post-Dispatch on the morning of April 9, the first day of the sacred festival of Passover, only to discover that the editors chose to include a misleading photograph of a small group of ultra-Orthodox boys in Jerusalem participating in the traditional ritual of burning the leavened products from their homes in preparation for Passover.
On one hand, I share the dismay and disapproval of the fact that these children would be urged by their rabbis to disobey the Israeli authorities' stay-at-home order, putting the public health at risk.
On the other hand, this photograph is deeply misleading. Millions of Jews across the globe have made the painful and difficult sacrifice of putting aside centuries-old traditions and rituals as Passover this year has begun in order to assure the safety and health of all. Millions of Jews celebrated the Passover Seder alone at home, observing the rituals observed in accordance with the best practices of physical distancing.
It seems to me that the editors of the Post-Dispatch could have found a photograph that would have illustrated the Passover observance instead of one depicting a tiny minority. Passover reminds us of our communal responsibility for the freedom and well-being of all people.
The message of Passover brings hope, not hate; freedom, not oppression; and a vision of redemption.
Rabbi James Bennett • Creve Coeur
