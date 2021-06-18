Letter: The mine-sniffing rat’s trainers deserves our support

Regarding the “Rat Hero” item in the June 12 Short Takes editorial: Once again the Post-Dispatch has written about Magawa, the landmine sniffing rat, while failing to mention the organization responsible for his work. Magawa, as well as many other rats like him, are trained and deployed by an organization called APOPO, a Belgian non-governmental organization and United States non-profit which is supported by donations. In addition to mine-sniffing rats, they also train rats to detect tuberculosis by sniffing a person’s breath. They have cleared thousands of acres of land of landmines and unexploded ordinance, especially in Cambodia, making it possible for people to once more safely live on the land and cultivate it.