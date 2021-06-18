 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The mine-sniffing rat’s trainers deserves our support
0 comments

Letter: The mine-sniffing rat’s trainers deserves our support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mine-sniffing rat Magawa ends years of hard work in Cambodia

This undated file photo provided by the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) shows Cambodian landmine detection rat, Magawa, wearing his PDSA Gold Medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross, in Siem, Cambodia. After five years of sniffing out land mines and unexploded ordnance in Cambodia, Magawa is retiring. The African giant pouched rat has been the most successful rodent trained and overseen by a Belgian nonprofit, APOPO, to find land mines and alert its human handlers so the explosives can be safely removed. (PDSA via AP, File)

 HONS

Regarding the “Rat Hero” item in the June 12 Short Takes editorial: Once again the Post-Dispatch has written about Magawa, the landmine sniffing rat, while failing to mention the organization responsible for his work. Magawa, as well as many other rats like him, are trained and deployed by an organization called APOPO, a Belgian non-governmental organization and United States non-profit which is supported by donations. In addition to mine-sniffing rats, they also train rats to detect tuberculosis by sniffing a person’s breath. They have cleared thousands of acres of land of landmines and unexploded ordinance, especially in Cambodia, making it possible for people to once more safely live on the land and cultivate it.

Anyone can become an ongoing supporter, as I have been for several years now. I encourage readers to support this wonderful and life-saving work.

Shari Kelts • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports