Letter: The Moolah circus needs to give elephants to sanctuary
Riding the circus elephants

Jarrell Wafford, 3, delights as he rides an elephant for the first time with is sister and nieces and nephew before the start of the Moolah Shrine Circus on Friday, Oct 8, 2021, at the Family Arena in St. Charles. Guests could pay to ride the circus elephants before and during intermission of the circus. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The Oct. 9 front-page photo showed children happily being given rides on elephants at the Moolah Shrine Circus, but is that joy shared by the elephants? It is widely known that abusive training procedures are used on elephants to get them to perform tricks and to assume positions that are unnatural to them. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus discontinued using elephants after much public outcry and actually closed the circus in 2017. The circus elephants were released into sanctuaries where they could finally live a life natural to them. If the Moolah Shrine Circus had appropriate concern for the well-being of their elephants, rather than using them for entertainment and profit, it would do the same.

Judy LaMotte • St. Louis  

