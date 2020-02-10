Letter: The moral contrast between Trump and Romney
Letter: The moral contrast between Trump and Romney

Romney returns to Utah to explain his impeachment decision

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks with KSL-TV's Doug Wright during an interview in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Republicans in the state are unusually divided on the president, so while some were heartened to see Romney cast what he described as an agonizing vote dictated by his conscience, Trump supporters were left angry and frustrated. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP)

 Laura Seitz

Regarding “Editorial: Mitt Romney’s bold stand on principle earns him scorn as a GOP traitor” (Feb. 6): Watching Sen. Mitt Romney and President Donald Trump on TV, I was struck by the contrast of these two individuals on what it is to be a man. Romney showed us what being courageous means, a man of family and faith. Someone who knows he will pay for his convictions but does the right thing anyway. Then Trump showed pettiness, spite and name-calling. His vindictiveness was sad and small.

I hope people got to see the contrast between these two men.

Vicky Schmiedeskamp • Pacific

