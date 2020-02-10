Letter: The moral contrast between Trump and Romney

Regarding “Editorial: Mitt Romney’s bold stand on principle earns him scorn as a GOP traitor” (Feb. 6): Watching Sen. Mitt Romney and President Donald Trump on TV, I was struck by the contrast of these two individuals on what it is to be a man. Romney showed us what being courageous means, a man of family and faith. Someone who knows he will pay for his convictions but does the right thing anyway. Then Trump showed pettiness, spite and name-calling. His vindictiveness was sad and small.
I hope people got to see the contrast between these two men.
Vicky Schmiedeskamp • Pacific