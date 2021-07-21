Letter: The new child tax credit needs to be made permanent

Regarding "How the expanded child tax credit payments work" (July 15): Families will began receiving the new child tax credit July 15 in the form of a monthly payment of $250 or $300 (depending on the age of the children). This money will help working families pay for food, rent and utilities, and will allow middle-class families to pay for child care and save for their children’s education.
According to economists, this new tax credit has the potential to cut childhood poverty in half. Unfortunately, the changes are scheduled to expire in 2021, forcing millions of families back into poverty. It is critical that Congress act now to make the changes to the child tax credit permanent.
Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur