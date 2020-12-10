Letter: The new GOP: Party of Gutless Obstructionist Pouting

I grew up in a Republican household, served in the military, worked for big business and thus, not surprisingly, voted Republican more than a few times. In recent decades, however, my family and I have given up on the GOP. As we say, “We didn’t move away from them, they moved away from us.”

GOP used to stand for Grand Old Party, but it seems the acronym has a different meaning these days. The G stands for gutless, as the party is filled with people like Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner, who are so intimidated by Trump and his acolytes that they don’t know right from wrong. The O stands for obstructionist, as this seems to be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s only agenda item other than tax cuts for the rich. And the P stands for pouting. Trump used to say his followers would get tired of winning. Now, they must be tired of whining. He needs to just move on and let Republicans like Kinzinger and Romney rebuild their party.