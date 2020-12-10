 Skip to main content
Letter: The new GOP: Party of Gutless Obstructionist Pouting
Regarding “Illinois lawmaker pushes back against Trump” (Dec.6): I appreciated this article about Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois. It’s good to know that there are Republican politicians besides Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah who are concerned about their party and willing to stand up to President Donald Trump.

I grew up in a Republican household, served in the military, worked for big business and thus, not surprisingly, voted Republican more than a few times. In recent decades, however, my family and I have given up on the GOP. As we say, “We didn’t move away from them, they moved away from us.”

GOP used to stand for Grand Old Party, but it seems the acronym has a different meaning these days. The G stands for gutless, as the party is filled with people like Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner, who are so intimidated by Trump and his acolytes that they don’t know right from wrong. The O stands for obstructionist, as this seems to be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s only agenda item other than tax cuts for the rich. And the P stands for pouting. Trump used to say his followers would get tired of winning. Now, they must be tired of whining. He needs to just move on and let Republicans like Kinzinger and Romney rebuild their party.

Bill Lowry • University City

Impeachment GOP Moderates

Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., speaks to reporters after attending an event Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Chicago. They don't like the talk of impeachment, but there's a small and growing number of Republicans who want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed. 'I want to know what happened," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, said Thursday. But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)

 Noreen Nasir
