Letter: The new Normandy charter school is part of the solution

Regarding “First charter school in St. Louis County to open in Normandy next fall” (Dec. 18): As parents in Normandy, we are excited that The Leadership School will open in Fall 2021, and we believe the school presents an innovative option for our children.

But due to the current state of our schools, many of us have considered moving, sending our kids to private schools or homeschooling. Unfortunately, these aren’t realistic options for all parents. While some oppose a public charter school in this community, we welcome this school because we have a collective responsibility to make sure our children have a quality education.

Currently, only 16% of the third graders in our district are reading at grade level. Normandy is striving to make improvements, but as parents, we can’t continue to wait as more children fall behind.

While The Leadership School is not the solution to our district’s problems, we believe it’s part of it. It’s a school where our children can be educated as individuals, supported as leaders and build confidence. We support this school and are excited to help our children reach their full potential.

Aaron and Ashlee Williams • Velda Village Hills