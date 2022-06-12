Letter: The next mass shooter could be someone right next door

The next mass shooter is not someone in another community. He is the kid who was ignored because he was just always a loner at school. She lives on your street but you rarely see her. He is the dropout no one missed. She eats lunch alone or not at all. Or he is upstairs at your house in his room, online all the time, and no one monitors what he is doing. She could be abused or witnessed abuse at home.

Folks, the shooter is our child, in our community, and there is no one better to find him, talk to him, smile at her, engage her, reach out to him, than us. Every single one of us must be part of the solution. These children are our responsibility.

Where have we been all these years? Knowing, but not wanting to know. Looking but not seeing. Afraid to step up and see if a child in our immunity is OK.

Look for them. Then smile, speak, engage, invite, include, mentor, wrap your arms around them. Let others know. You may never know when that gesture may make a difference. We might not save them all, but you may save 1. Or 19.

Paige Reid • Farmington