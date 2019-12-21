Letter: The only thing we have to hate is hate itself

This is the time of year we celebrate the birth of the precious, innocent, poor, little migrant child named Jesus. Now, in this sad America the family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph would, because of hate, be tragically separated. Later in his life Jesus always stood with and for the poor. Christ always had empathy and compassion for those in need. The only thing that Jesus ever hated was hate.
The great Franklin Delano Roosevelt once proclaimed, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Jesus would proclaim, "The only thing we have to hate is hate itself." The great message of Jesus was one of brotherhood, decency, respect and kindness toward all people, particularly the poor, such as migrants.
Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood