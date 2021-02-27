Letter: The only way GOP can win is by making it harder to vote

Regarding “ Missouri House tries again with voter photo ID law” (Feb. 23): Here we go again. Missouri Republican lawmakers are determined to make it as difficult as possible for qualified Missourians to vote. Despite evidence to the contrary, Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, insists we need a voter ID law. In fact, he seems to believe that lack of evidence doesn’t matter.

Missouri isn’t the only state currently run by hard right Republicans who can’t win elections without manipulating the voter rolls. That is why the U.S House passed the Voting Rights Act in 2019, but it was never brought up in the Senate. This bill also addresses the problem of partisan gerrymandering by calling for redistricting to be done by independent commissions. That’s why time is of the essence. The 2020 Census is completed, and those numbers will determine where district lines will be in place for the next decade.