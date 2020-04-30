Letter: The only way to stay safe and healthy is vote by mail

Regarding the editorial “Universal vote-by-mail option a necessary reform in the wake of the pandemic” (April 15): I am a concerned voter and an advanced practice registered nurse. I am writing to reinforce the importance of passing vote-by-mail for the upcoming elections to protect voters from the coronavirus.
With Missouri cases and deaths increasing, we need to think of the seriousness of this illness. Up to 2.7 million people in New York might actually been exposed and could have passed the disease on to others. If the same massive increase in numbers is correct from this sampling, extrapolation to Missouri could put our numbers over 62,000 cases. Hopefully we have been spared, but if crowds come together for the purpose of voting, we could see a massive increase in cases. We already saw multiple cases in Wisconsin that some have attributed to voting in that state’s primary election.
I urge Sen. Roy Blunt to consider these facts and vote for mail-in ballots for the upcoming elections for all Americans. It is the only way to stay safe. Voter fraud can be limited by requiring a fingerprint on each ballot, and when the same print shows up more than once, all ballots with that print could be excluded. Or some other method can be added for security if elected officials prefer, but we must think of the people. Their lives are in lawmakers’ hands. As was said in the musical “Hamilton,” “History has its eyes on you.”
Matthew Lindquist • Kirkwood
