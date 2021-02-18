 Skip to main content
Letter: The party of Lincoln has been kidnapped by Trump
Letter: The party of Lincoln has been kidnapped by Trump

Biography mirros Abe Lincoln's singularity of purpose

President Abraham Lincoln.

Regarding "Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal" (Feb. 15): It appears, unfortunately, that the party of Lincoln is no longer the party of Lincoln. Somehow it has been kidnapped by Donald Trump and his followers, who continue to believe this person represents the philosophy of the Republican Party. For those of us that are true moderates, we are quite dismayed.

The 43 senators who voted to acquit Trump believe they can regain control of Congress because of 74 million Trump voters. Rather, they have effectively split the party and, as such, will never have enough votes to overcome anyone they may oppose.

I for one will never vote for any candidate who either supports Trump or anyone he supports. I will instead vote my conscience and vote Democrat.

Michael Heyer • Ellisville 

