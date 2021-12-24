Letter: The poor are held to a standard not applied to the wealthy

Regarding “ Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin” (Dec. 22): I’m disheartened by Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to vote against the Build Back Better plan. Manchin, D-West Virginia, has privately expressed concern that poor parents would use the child tax credit on drugs or frivolous items. True, a small percentage probably would misuse those funds. But the majority would not. Should we punish all poor families with children because a minority of this group behaves irresponsibly? Manchin seems to think so. Yes, we should expect this aid to be used wisely. But we seem to hold the poor to a higher standard.

Why are we so much more accepting of financial irresponsibility among the wealthy? We continue to shower financial assistance and tax advantages on them, even when we have plenty of evidence that some of those funds are often misused and rarely trickle down for the intended purpose of benefiting the broader economy. We collectively shrug when some of the very wealthy frivolously spend their government-assisted gains on yachts, mega-mansions and Maseratis. Why? Because we all want to be rich. No one wants to be poor, and we look down on those who are.