Letter: The Post-Dispatch needs to live up to its Platform

When asked what I was going to do when I retired, my response was read the newspaper and drink a pot of coffee. The coffee has been great, but I sure wish that the newspaper was more middle of the road with its politics and more in line with Joseph Pulitzer’s Platform, published on the editorial page every day.
What happened to exchanging ideas and debating different points of view? Now when someone disagrees or has an opinion different from the Democratic position, one is called a deplorable and shown hatred. Not disagreement, hatred.
I do enjoy reading Eugene Robinson’s columns, especially how he lays all the country’s problem’s at President Donald Trump’s feet. I remember the adoration he showed in his writing of former President Barack Obama. Reading Leonard Pitts’ columns, I have to really think about what he is trying to say in order to untwist what he considers to be the truth. Ed Wexler’s recent political cartoon showed President Trump tossing Medals of Honor out to the masses, when Trump actually presented the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh. The cartoon was flat out wrong. The Medal of Honor is America’s highest and most prestigious military decoration, usually presented posthumously. In my opinion, publishing this political cartoon was a new low for the paper.
Mike Karlow • Valley Park