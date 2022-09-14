Letter: The Post-Dispatch suffers death by a thousand cuts

Regarding "Changes coming to Post-Dispatch comics and puzzles" (Sept. 11): I have been a Post-Dispatch subscriber since the 1960s, and I believe the newspaper's parent company, Lee Enterprises, is harming the paper with death by a thousand cuts.

Cuts shrank the size of the paper, and it seems to me, the size if the print. Under strong light and the page held close, I can still follow most text and find an occasional laugh in the comics. At least the Pearls Before Swine cartoon seems to have survived, but I count on that more for philosophy than humor. In our house, my wife reads the comics first to better prepare herself for what the news will bring. I read them last to be able to carry some hopeful inspiration into a new day.

As an evening-shift flightline mechanic for Ozark Airlines, I helped park and, inspect terminating aircraft and clean the cabins. Newspapers from all over the Midwest arrived daily, frequently along with copies of The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and others. At end of my shift, I scanned many of them all and found the Post-Dispatch was one of the better ones.

I miss a lot about the Post-Dispatch I have known: the wisdom of former editor William Woo, the art of editorial cartoonist Bill Mauldin and more. I am saddened to see it shrink in content and stature. Our family remains subscribers, even after another wounding by another one of those thousand cuts.

Fred Tilinski • St. Peters