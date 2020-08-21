Letter: The post office is a service, not a for-profit company

The U.S. Postal Service is an integral and essential service. It doesn’t matter if we live in the city center or out in the country — a stamp only costs 55 cents, and postal workers show up six days a week to deliver and pick up our mail.
It’s not a privately owned business and was never meant to be a for-profit company. It connects our country through wind, rain or pandemic, and we must make sure it can do its job through this election. Whether in-person, mail-in, or absentee, every vote counts. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should make sure democracy stands strong by funding the Postal Service.
Kimberly Wallis • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.