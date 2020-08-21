 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The post office is a service, not a for-profit company
0 comments

Letter: The post office is a service, not a for-profit company

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Sorting machines

The United States Postal Service email tells managers not to reconnect sorting machines. This image shows delivery bar code sorter machines seen operating at USPS facilities.

 USPS

The U.S. Postal Service is an integral and essential service. It doesn’t matter if we live in the city center or out in the country — a stamp only costs 55 cents, and postal workers show up six days a week to deliver and pick up our mail.

It’s not a privately owned business and was never meant to be a for-profit company. It connects our country through wind, rain or pandemic, and we must make sure it can do its job through this election. Whether in-person, mail-in, or absentee, every vote counts. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should make sure democracy stands strong by funding the Postal Service.

Kimberly Wallis • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports