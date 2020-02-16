Letter: The president is increasingly acting like a dictator

Regarding the editorial, “Emboldened by acquittal, a vindictive Trump threatens key impeachment figures” (Feb. 10): Beyond retaliation against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, President Donald Trump has also violated the emoluments clause, profited off the taxpayers to benefit his business, interfered with the Department of Justice, called the main stream media “fake news,” and spread disinformation and lies to the public.
These are things a dictator does, like Russian President Vladimir Putin.
American voters who get their information from social media do a disservice to their political education. Even more to our democracy.
Mary Ann Kohring • St. Louis County