Letter: The problem is identified, now it’s time to fix it

Regarding “Mayhem’: 4 police officers shot during long night of violence and destruction in St. Louis” (June 2): The majority of people I know agree on two things: One, the killing of George Floyd is as bad as it gets. Second, the riots and looting take away from the message of the peaceful protesters and are wrong. What is sad is 90% of Americans agree on those two things. Wow. We are a nation that rarely agrees on two things.
This problem will not get resolved with political divide and finger-pointing. We can vote a new person into office and think this will resolve this issue, but it doesn’t. We must demand our local, state and national governments come together, or we will have another incident like this.
We can have summits with other nations, why can’t we do the same within our own country? We should demand our leaders sit in rooms together and solve this problem. The problem is agreed upon, and now we must fix it.
Matthew Heaney • Ballwin
