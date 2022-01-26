Letter: The ‘radical middle’ is where tough problems are solved

As one who has for years threatened to write a book on the beauty (and necessity) of balance, I enjoy columns by The Washington Post’s Kathleen Parker. Now let me suggest a term for those middle-dwellers: the “radical middle.” Rather than being wishy-washy, or indecisive, it takes a lot of effort and nuance to firmly hold to the middle when voices all around are fiercely pulling to one extreme or the other.

It takes guts to recognize that the other side has a good idea, or that your side has missed the mark. The middle is where genuine, mannerly dialogue and debate can take place. The further the discussion strays from the middle, the more it becomes only a shouting match of who makes the most noise or asserts that their “wound” is the most grievous. Hooray for the radical middle — those who keep us rooted to the sanity of a balanced way forward.