Letter: The real battle is for educational, financial equality
0 comments

Letter: The real battle is for educational, financial equality

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Analysis: Washington wakes up to need for police reform

Daud Mumin, 18, addresses a crowd during a march to protest the death of George Floyd, in Salt Lake City on May 30, 2020. He turned 19 later in the month. “It’s beautiful to see such large and consistent outcomes and turnouts in these protests,” said Mumin, a college freshmen double majoring in French and justice studies. “When I was 14 years old, I never thought a world like this would exist.” But that hope doesn’t mean he’s not angry and impatient. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

Regarding “Confederate names on military bases are unacceptable. They should go.” (June 13): Policy just won’t fit on a bumper sticker. But suppose that tomorrow we could erase every bronze Confederate memorial and remove every public trace of those slave-holding generals. How would that improve the lot for black Americans? Not by one fraction of an iota.

Black Americans should choose their battles. Fight for educational equality. Fight for a fair allotment of business financing. Help black communities lift themselves out of poverty. These are efforts not easily expressed in a bumper sticker. But they are the real battles.

Most politicians are eager to focus on things like the statue in the town square. It’s trendy, it’s easy, it’s a good photo opportunity. They are less eager to offend their corporate donors — the bankers and Wall Street billionaires who preserve their jobs. They are less eager to reform school funding and bank loan policies.

Keep the focus on real change. The media have a very limited attention span. You have their attention for the moment. Use this moment for what’s important.

Steve Callahan • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports