Letter: The real battle is for educational, financial equality

Regarding “Confederate names on military bases are unacceptable. They should go.” (June 13): Policy just won’t fit on a bumper sticker. But suppose that tomorrow we could erase every bronze Confederate memorial and remove every public trace of those slave-holding generals. How would that improve the lot for black Americans? Not by one fraction of an iota.
Black Americans should choose their battles. Fight for educational equality. Fight for a fair allotment of business financing. Help black communities lift themselves out of poverty. These are efforts not easily expressed in a bumper sticker. But they are the real battles.
Most politicians are eager to focus on things like the statue in the town square. It’s trendy, it’s easy, it’s a good photo opportunity. They are less eager to offend their corporate donors — the bankers and Wall Street billionaires who preserve their jobs. They are less eager to reform school funding and bank loan policies.
Keep the focus on real change. The media have a very limited attention span. You have their attention for the moment. Use this moment for what’s important.
Steve Callahan • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.