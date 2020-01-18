Letter: The real cowards are the congressional Republicans

Malignancy has spread throughout the Republican membership in Congress. I think President Donald Trump is an abomination, but he pales to the collective cowardice and treasonous will of congressional Republicans. Treasonous because they knowingly perpetuate lies about national security that can be proven false. Patriotic public servants don’t lie to their fellow citizens.
Knowing that Trump is corrupt morally and lawfully, they prioritize reelection over duty. Is the prestige and power afforded to them so addicting they are willing to betray their oath to the country and sacrifice their own honor? Yes. And in doing so they warrant our contempt. Just think about those who have sacrificed in our defense while those gutless and self-serving officials, who advance lies to preserve their privileged and pampered status, remain in office.
There is always friction between ideas and ideals. In the past we have worked our way forward without approaching an abyss. With Trump, all that advancement has been sacrificed. What’s left is the corruption of timid and bent souls by one who is ethically devoid and who poses a terminal threat to our democracy.
We are quickly approaching a fork in the road. One way preserves our constitutional sovereignty. The other way leads to a presidency unencumbered by oversight, assisted by complicit ideologues in perverting our democracy. It’s our choice which road we take. The remedy to prevent the latter is the ballot box. Not for Trump alone but his acolytes as well who have forfeited their right to serve.
Bill Miskall • Dittmer