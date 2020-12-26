 Skip to main content
Letter: The real disenfranchised voters are Missouri Democrats
Letter: The real disenfranchised voters are Missouri Democrats

At a recent Senate hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley said his Missouri constituents told him they felt "they had been disenfranchised, that their votes didn’t matter, that the election had been rigged." Are Hawley and his constituents forgetting that all of Missouri Electoral College electors voted for President Donald Trump?

As a Missourian who voted for President-elect Joe Biden, I'm the one who should feel disenfranchised as my vote for Biden was negated when all of Missouri's electoral votes went for Trump. I guess they think the election was rigged, and Missouri voters were disenfranchised because the majority of Missouri voters didn't get the president they wanted. I hate to burst their bubble, but there are 49 other states to consider. It’s in the U.S. Constitution. Look it up.

Robert Bailey • Maplewood 





