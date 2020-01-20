Letter: The real public health crisis is alcohol, not firearms
0 comments

Letter: The real public health crisis is alcohol, not firearms

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Kirkwood City Council holds last meeting before 10th anniversary of shootings

Residents gather for the bi-monthly meeting of the Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, the last before the 10th anniversary of the shooting deaths of five people and gunman Charles "Cookie" Thornton on Feb. 7, 2008 in this chamber. Mayor Mike Swoboda, shot in the head that night, died months later from his injuries. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Pray the Kirkwood shootings are never repeated” (Dec. 28): The National Rifle Association is a boogeyman that Democrats like to gin up to help get elected. Because while statistics don’t lie, how one interprets them can certainly be misconstrued. For example, the majority of firearm deaths are suicides. The number of people murdered each year by a firearm is a strikingly small number. If the letter writer is so concerned about things that kill thousands annually and a public health crisis, perhaps she should boycott stores for selling alcohol, which will kill more people than guns ever will.

Jacob Jones • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports