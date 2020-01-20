Letter: The real public health crisis is alcohol, not firearms

Regarding “Pray the Kirkwood shootings are never repeated” (Dec. 28): The National Rifle Association is a boogeyman that Democrats like to gin up to help get elected. Because while statistics don’t lie, how one interprets them can certainly be misconstrued. For example, the majority of firearm deaths are suicides. The number of people murdered each year by a firearm is a strikingly small number. If the letter writer is so concerned about things that kill thousands annually and a public health crisis, perhaps she should boycott stores for selling alcohol, which will kill more people than guns ever will.
Jacob Jones • St. Louis County