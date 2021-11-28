Letter: The region will fail if St. Louis allows crime to fester

Regarding “Turnstiles are part of $52 million in security upgrades envisioned for MetroLink” (Nov. 21): I do not live in the city but used to take advantage of its many food, entertainment and cultural attractions. But no more, particularly at night, as my perception is of an increasingly dangerous place and nobody doing anything of substance about it. This perception is reality for me and many of my friends.

For years, Metro management downplayed their security issues and declared their system safe, but stories continued of crime and violence, which remains a threat to the system financially and a major roadblock for expansion. The recent news of new safety-related changes are hopefully not too little and too late.