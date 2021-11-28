Letter: The region will fail if St. Louis allows crime to fester

Regarding “Turnstiles are part of $52 million in security upgrades envisioned for MetroLink” (Nov. 21): I do not live in the city but used to take advantage of its many food, entertainment and cultural attractions. But no more, particularly at night, as my perception is of an increasingly dangerous place and nobody doing anything of substance about it. This perception is reality for me and many of my friends.
For years, Metro management downplayed their security issues and declared their system safe, but stories continued of crime and violence, which remains a threat to the system financially and a major roadblock for expansion. The recent news of new safety-related changes are hopefully not too little and too late.
The same story of denial is going on in the city of St. Louis that speaks of a 25% reduction in homicides while the news seems to tell a different story. Mayor Tishaura Jones’ response seems to be rhetoric about police reform and social workers. Reform is a big issue and needs her attention and support, but so does public safety. For me, and I suspect potential tourists, being safe has a higher priority. A model might be Nashville, with its very visible, proactive policing program in the city’s entertainment district.