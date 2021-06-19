Letter: The rich bribe lawmakers to write favorable tax code

Regarding the editorial “The rich get richer while their tax bills go lower and lower” (June 14): It is not by accident that “loopholes” exist in our tax code allowing the wealthiest among us to pay the least in federal taxes. One quick look at how our elected senators and representatives raise money for their political campaigns leaves little doubt about how these “loopholes” found their way into our tax system.
It is not clever tax attorneys, code errors, or misguided good intentions that have resulted in our wealthiest citizens thumbing their noses at the rest of us, but rather straight out bribery and corruption. Republicans and Democrats work together to craft an abomination of a tax code which robs regular people, while larding the wealthy. If our representatives are not all in on the fix, then why are things so broken?
Roy Hartley • Columbia, Mo.