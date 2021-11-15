Letter: The Second Amendment Preservation Act is craziness

Regarding " When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: More deaths than ever" (Nov. 7): This article was both informative and frightening. It seems the Republican-led Legislature is continuing to yell the "sky is falling" or "protect the Second Amendment" every chance they can.

The epitome of craziness was the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Laws restricting cooperation with federal agencies in this day and age are almost criminal in themselves. As long as the major violence is confined to the big cities, the rural legislators could not care less. But these laws affect all of Missouri, and it is a shame lawmakers are so shortsighted.