 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Second Amendment Preservation Act is craziness
0 comments

Letter: The Second Amendment Preservation Act is craziness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The seal or symbol of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (123rf.com)

Regarding "When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: More deaths than ever" (Nov. 7): This article was both informative and frightening. It seems the Republican-led Legislature is continuing to yell the "sky is falling" or "protect the Second Amendment" every chance they can.

The epitome of craziness was the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Laws restricting cooperation with federal agencies in this day and age are almost criminal in themselves. As long as the major violence is confined to the big cities, the rural legislators could not care less. But these laws affect all of Missouri, and it is a shame lawmakers are so shortsighted.

James A. Kollar • Woodson Terrace  

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News