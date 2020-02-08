Letter: The Senate should have acted like a good parent

I am a professional woman, mother, grandmother and Republican who resides in the Midwest. All the so-called polls see me as “red,” dismissive of the Senate trial and willing to vote again for President Donald Trump.
However, of all my roles, I pride myself the most on being thoughtful, realistic, pragmatic, but true.
If my child or grandchild committed a crime, I would not allow him to continue doing so. I would continue to love and support him as he faced the consequences of his actions; I would not excuse his actions nor would I deny them.
If a subordinate, co-worker or boss was maleficent in his or her duties at work, I would examine the facts, not excuse maleficence, not support the behavior and expect that the employee would at least be removed from the company.
Procedural lapses in the recent impeachment inquiry notwithstanding, the facts presented and Trump’s behaviors cannot be ignored, excused or supported. Maleficence is maleficence. Unacceptable behavior from our leader is unacceptable behavior from our leader.
The Senate should have acted as a good parent would: Continue to like the president, if you must, but do not condone, excuse or deny the need to impeach.
Paula Romanko • St. Louis