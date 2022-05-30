Letter: The silent majority needs to speak up about gun control

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column “Another day, another massacre of American school kids” (May 26): I am 75 years old and part of the silent majority. I have not attended any rallies or demonstrations, but I am angry and disgusted and sad. Now I believe there are two issues that take precedence over all others: abortion rights and gun control. These issues affect every single one of us.

I am old enough to remember women dying every day from botched abortions before Roe v. Wade. Overturning Roe v. Wade will not stop abortions. Women will still make gut-wrenching decisions to end pregnancies. Women will die and families will be left grieving.

We cannot allow mass shootings continue. We have already cried too many tears. The vast majority of Americans want gun control. We are not looking to take all guns away from law-abiding citizens. All we want is background checks and an assault weapons ban for civilians. No one needs an AR-15 to protect their home or to hunt in the woods.

The silent majority need to make some noise. We need to question candidates about where they stand on gun control and abortion. We also need to take our anger and disgust and tears to the ballot boxes. Elected officials are not representing the majority of Americans. We have to change that, we must make our voices heard.

Janice Banks • O’Fallon, Mo.