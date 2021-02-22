Letter: The sooner Limbaugh's words are forgotten, the better

Regarding the editorial "Limbaugh changed politics for the worse, but there's no denying his relevance" (Feb. 19): Missouri native Rush Limbaugh's narrow-minded and hateful commentaries do not deserve the praise he so often has received. His comments on women (femi-Nazis) and gays and liberals were bigoted and unfair. The Presidential Medal of Freedom was bestowed on him by a like-minded Donald Trump. His bust in the Missouri Capitol's Hall of Famous Missourians should be labeled as an infamous Missourian, so visitors can more accurately be aware of Limbaugh's shameful history.