 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The sooner Limbaugh's words are forgotten, the better
0 comments

Letter: The sooner Limbaugh's words are forgotten, the better

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the editorial "Limbaugh changed politics for the worse, but there's no denying his relevance" (Feb. 19): Missouri native Rush Limbaugh's narrow-minded and hateful commentaries do not deserve the praise he so often has received. His comments on women (femi-Nazis) and gays and liberals were bigoted and unfair. The Presidential Medal of Freedom was bestowed on him by a like-minded Donald Trump. His bust in the Missouri Capitol's Hall of Famous Missourians should be labeled as an infamous Missourian, so visitors can more accurately be aware of Limbaugh's shameful history.

In the current attempt at reconciliation by our elected officials, one can only hope the words of Limbaugh are soon forgotten.

Connie Williams • Richmond Heights 

Rush Limbaugh rwk

A bust of Rush Limbaugh is included in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the Missouri Capitol (Post-Dispatch file photo)
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports