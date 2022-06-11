Letter: The source of the GOP’s cancer is Republican voters

Mark Rudloff’s editorial “Take it from a Republican, a cancer is growing within the GOP” (April 29) is scarcely believable. He begins by telling us he voted for Donald Trump — twice. At that point, he lost his credibility regarding the Republican Party’s fealty to Trump. It is almost conceivable that he might have been so opposed to Hillary Clinton, or so desperate for a change of any kind, that he would overlook all the other negative aspects of Trump: the fact that Trump had no government experience, that he was recorded as believing he could assault women because of his status, and he made fun of a disabled reporter. To paraphrase Maya Angelou, Trump showed us who he was, and it was up to us to believe him the first time.
Trump spent four years lying thousands of times to the voters, gave tax cuts to the rich, called white supremacists “fine people,” and botched a pandemic response by refusing to accept the scientific expertise available to him. Every American had the chance to properly assess his character and competence — or lack thereof. If Rudloff voted for Trump in 2020, this was all acceptable to him. Yet he publishes a newspaper op-ed to complain about a cancer within the party. He’s part of it. As the snake says in the fable, “You knew what I was when you picked me up.”
People are also reading…
Laura and Dave Schmidt • Festus