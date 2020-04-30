Letter: The state doesn’t work in your health’s best interest
When the state tells you it’s safe to go to the hardware store to buy a sponge, but dangerous to go and buy a flower, it’s not about your health. When the state shuts down millions of private businesses but doesn’t lay off a single government employee, it’s not about your health. When the state bans dentists because its unsafe but deems an abortion visit is safe, it’s not about your health. When the state prevents you from buying cucumber seeds because it’s dangerous but allows personal lottery ticket sales, it’s not about your health.

When the state tells you it’s dangerous to golf alone, fish alone or be in a motor boat alone, but the governor can get his stage makeup and hair done for regular TV appearances, it’s not about your health. When the state tells you it’s too dangerous to get treated by a doctor for chiropractic or physical therapy treatments, yet deems a liquor store essential, it’s not about your health.

And when the state lets you go to the grocery store but rejects mail-in voting, it’s not about your health.

Gary Hecksel • Florissant

