Letter: The term 'arm' could be a baseball bat, not an AR-15

Congress Guns

FILE - AR-15-style rifles are on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank, Calif., June 23, 2022. Gun manufacturers have made more than $1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the past decade, and for two companies those revenues have tripled over the last three years, a House investigation unveiled Wednesday, July 27, found.

Regarding "After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws" (Aug. 4): We Americans have parsed the Second Amendment over and over, only to determine it doesn't really mean what it says in its entirety. So much for original intent.

Many focus on the phrase "well-regulated militia" and the Constitution's other references to a militia as meaning that the right to keep and bear arms is more institutional than individual.

The phrase "keep and bear arms" doesn't specify "firearms," but we have always assumed that meaning. Yet, "arms" includes anything that can be used as a weapon; a firearm is just one kind of armament. So technically I believe it would be possible, and constitutional, to restrict or abolish all firearms, as long as other forms of weaponry are still freely available. Perhaps a program for people to turn in their AR-15 for a free baseball bat?

Jeffrey Hobbs • Springfield, Ill.  

