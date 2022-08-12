Letter: The term 'arm' could be a baseball bat, not an AR-15

Regarding " After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws " (Aug. 4): We Americans have parsed the Second Amendment over and over, only to determine it doesn't really mean what it says in its entirety. So much for original intent.

Many focus on the phrase "well-regulated militia" and the Constitution's other references to a militia as meaning that the right to keep and bear arms is more institutional than individual.

The phrase "keep and bear arms" doesn't specify "firearms," but we have always assumed that meaning. Yet, "arms" includes anything that can be used as a weapon; a firearm is just one kind of armament. So technically I believe it would be possible, and constitutional, to restrict or abolish all firearms, as long as other forms of weaponry are still freely available. Perhaps a program for people to turn in their AR-15 for a free baseball bat?