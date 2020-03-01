Letter: The threat to clean water is all over St. Louis area

Regarding “EPA: Toxic chemicals from Scott base may pollute local water” (Feb. 24): My heart goes out to those affected by the contamination of local groundwater with PFAS “forever chemicals,” especially the brave members of our armed services who are assigned to Scott Air Force Base and cannot move somewhere with uncontaminated water. The utmost efforts must be made to ensure that this pollution is cleaned up and that access to safe water is ensured.
I fear, however, that this is not the only threat to clean water that the people of the St. Louis area face. Ameren’s coal ash ponds litter the region, and due to historic mismanagement they leach toxic chemicals like mercury, lead and arsenic into our groundwater. According to Ameren’s own data, the concentrations of these pollutants are several times higher than safe drinking water standards.
These pools sit unlined and in many cases under the water table or in areas that are regularly flooded. Yet, instead of remedying this problem, Ameren plans to simply throw a tarp over these ponds and hope that we forget that they are poisoning our water. All of us in the St. Louis area deserve clean water, and no company should be allowed to jeopardize that for the sake of expediency. Ameren should be held accountable for its mess.
Adam Hemauer • St. Louis