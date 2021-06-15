Letter: The threat to our democracy has never been higher

Many sane American citizens are taking for granted their freedoms in our fast-fading democracy and are making our country vulnerable to authoritarian takeover. Post-Dispatch columnists Kevin McDermott (“Gradually, then suddenly,” June 6) and Tony Messenger (“New book by Obama adviser paints harrowing future for US democracy,” June 7) are among the many voices clearly explaining why it may soon be too late to save our democracy.

I understand why many of us don’t take warnings seriously. We don’t choose to waste our time listening to the right-wing media’s hate talk, or we haven’t accepted the truth that many of our fellow Americans are gullible enough to believe lying politicos and nutty conspiracy theories. We cling to a futile hope that all Americans and Republican officials will come to their senses.