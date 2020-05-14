Letter: The time is now for surgery you were putting off

This past week, I was a surgery patient at Barnes Jewish Hospital. I didn’t have any coronavirus-related illness and was treated at a different place on the medical campus from where those patients were staying. Since the outbreak, I was afraid to even go within a couple of blocks of the hospital. Well, my experience was completely at odds with my initial impression.
Now is the time to have whatever surgery patients have been putting off because they will have that wing of the hospital almost to themselves. They also would have the full attention of the staff, and it is probably the safest place to be at the moment. True, visitors still aren’t allowed, but that was the only downside. My stay was quick, which was wonderful and only made possible by the great care that I received.
So people who are concerned about exposure to a COVID-19 infection can still get done what they need done now. Yes, there are a lot of folks who are getting sick from the coronavirus, and I wish them total recovery. But the rest of the hospital seems ready to resume accepting other patients.
David Strom • Central West End
