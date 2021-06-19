Letter: The true measure of a father is by the size of his heart

Regarding the letter “Real fathers stay and support their family and children” (June 16): Fathers are the biggest source of strength for a child. Innocent eyes perceive dad as the all-powerful superhero; the most knowledgeable, truly affectionate and the most — aside from Mom — important person in the family.

For daughters, fathers are the first men they fall in love with. Who, though bearing the burdens of the world, willingly don a Tinker Bell backpack. While for sons their fathers are the strongest person they know and someone they aspire to emulate.

A father is godly, fair and firm. He has the temperament of a saint; he is self-sacrificing, a provider, full of wisdom and honest advice. He has a spine made of steel — a protector with elongated arms for lots of children to fill.

Children need good role models. They crave security, stability and love. The true measure of a father is not determined by his salary, car or his physique. His true measure is revealed in the simple, yet invaluable gestures of love toward his wife, children and community. In other words, a real father is measured by the size of his heart.