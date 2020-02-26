Letter: The Trump cult has destroyed the GOP's dignity
A cult is defined as “devoted attachment or extravagant admiration or religious worship.” This is a perfect description of the organization once known as the Republican Party. Most people agree that cults are basically evil and perverse. They ultimately self-destruct with the demise of their self-proclaimed “chosen one.” So it will be with the present cult.

Contrary to the desires of its most worshipful devotees, President Donald Trump will not live forever. Then what? When the supreme leader dies, so does the cult. This is a given. There is not one person — not one person — in the present cult of the impeached man-child who has any ability to assume control. None of his followers possess the required leadership qualities. It’s bad enough that this impeached draft dodger has destroyed the dignity and prestige of the presidency, he has also obliterated the former Grand Old Party. Rest in peace, President Lincoln.

Scott J. Oliva • Edwardsville

