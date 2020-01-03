Letter: The truth must be preserved against Putin’s falsehoods

Regarding “Putin rebuffs Western criticism of 1939 Stalin-Hitler pact” (Dec. 24): Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Poland of being responsible for starting World War II, alongside Nazi Germany. This is yet another egregious example of Russian propaganda and historical revisionism, the sole aim of which is to incite division and polarization not only within our alliance, but also in our respective domestic affairs.
As an honorary consul of Poland, but first and foremost as an academic, I have always believed that facts matter. In an era when there are nefarious actors whose aim is to alter facts and to distort history solely for political gain, we cannot stand idly by.
This is yet another test of our ability to respond jointly to such propaganda. Let me stress that this is a continuation of what we have seen in Poland as well as in the U.S. I believe quite strongly that the upcoming year, with so many meaningful anniversaries, will present the Kremlin with ample opportunities to peddle these falsehoods even further.
We can choose to stand by and watch this unfold — or take a stand and finally say that enough is enough.
Recently, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, “President Putin has lied about Poland on numerous occasions and has always done so deliberately. … The Russian people — the greatest victim of Stalin, who was one of the cruelest criminals in the history of the world — deserve the truth.”
Together, in the name of those who perished, we must preserve the truth.
Wojciech Golik • St. Louis County
Honorary consul of Poland in Missouri