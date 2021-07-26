Letter: The unvaccinated are blind to the harm they're causing

The letter "Let the pro-vaccine zealots cower in their basements" (July 22) is just another example of wrong-headed thinking so common today. It is actually those who choose to remain unvaccinated who should remain in their basements along with their infectious coronavirus microbes.

The unvaccinated are a danger to society. They are no less than common thieves who would steal our health and safety because they are selfish. Now that Missouri hospitals are again filling up with patients sick from the coronavirus, more than 90% of whom are unvaccinated, you'd think people would come to their senses. The risk of another variant evolving that may be vaccine-resistant is just too great to ignore. Some folks just will not understand until they themselves are affected.