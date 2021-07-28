Letter: The unvaccinated punish those who are already vaccinated

Regarding “Missouri receives 100,000 entries to state vaccine incentive program — in less than a day” (July 22): What if instead of offering 900 of the 60% of unvaccinated Missourians a chance to win $10,000 of taxpayer money for getting vaccinated, we rewarded the 40% who have already done so with some of the “freedom” many of the anti-vaccinators preach and let them take responsibility for their decision? I’d like the freedom of not having to wear a mask and not having to worry about breakthrough cases of the delta variant or even more virulent mutations of the virus.

What if all those unvaccinated folks who don’t care about the health of the rest of us were not allowed to mingle with the rest of us — in restaurants, in public transportation, in movie theatres, in doctor’s offices and hospitals?