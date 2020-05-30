Letter: The urge to socialize is simply too great for many

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Lake of the Ozarks becomes a political litmus test for America” (May 26): I was stunned to read this. I would suggest that most people have an inherent need to socialize and recreate. This was especially manifested over Memorial Day weekend. The itch was scratched in yards, streets, parks and pools throughout America. The proclivity is more universal than Jack London’s “Call of the Wild.”
It surely transcends identity politics, or why else was I so graciously welcomed at the gatherings I attended?
Richard Arnold • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.