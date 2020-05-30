Letter: The urge to socialize is simply too great for many
Ozarks pool party

A screen capture shows revelers packed into a Lake of the Ozarks venue on Sunday.

 CNN

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Lake of the Ozarks becomes a political litmus test for America” (May 26): I was stunned to read this. I would suggest that most people have an inherent need to socialize and recreate. This was especially manifested over Memorial Day weekend. The itch was scratched in yards, streets, parks and pools throughout America. The proclivity is more universal than Jack London’s “Call of the Wild.”

It surely transcends identity politics, or why else was I so graciously welcomed at the gatherings I attended?

Richard Arnold • University City

