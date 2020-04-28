Letter: The US deserves better than Donald Trump

My greatest fear when Donald Trump was elected president was how he would respond to a true national crisis. That’s been answered with his halting, feckless, knee-jerk leadership the past few months. For two years he has ignored multiple warnings from our intelligence and scientific communities of a pandemic threat. Along the way he fired the leader of our country’s pandemic response team, then dismantled the team leaving the country unprepared.
When COVID-19 cases appeared in our country, he ignored then downplayed the threat, refused to accept responsibility for our nation’s response, tried to shift the burden to each state — and of course blamed others for his shortcomings. His daily updates are riddled with misinformation, lies, attacks on the media (except his pals at Fox News), and anyone who has the temerity to question his statements.
Along the way, he’s become nothing more than a carnival show medicine man hawking wonder cures. First there was hydroxychloroquine, and now he claimed his comments about treating the virus with disinfectants were sarcastic. With over 50,000 Americans dead from this horrible virus, we need straight talk from a medical professional, not some carnival pitch man whose primary concern appears to be his reelection. Donald Trump is a failure as president and a man. We deserve better.
Stephan Thomas • St. Louis
