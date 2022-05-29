Letter: The US has done very little to prevent mass shootings

Regarding “As the 2022 campaign season ramps up, guns woven tightly into Missouri’s political fabric” (May 25): I just recently tried to email Rep. Ann Wagner through her website. Over and over I tried, but the email just wouldn’t go through. This wasn’t the case when I emailed Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley. I think it might be that Rep. Wagner doesn’t want to hear from her constituents.

If I could have gotten through, this is what I wanted to tell her: I have a 5-year old grandson, Malakai, who will enter kindergarten this fall. I had no fear about school shootings when I was a child, nor did I fear for my child when I was a parent. Now, as a grandparent, I will be wondering every day if Malakai will return home safely.

Thoughts and prayers have not stopped school shootings. More guns have not stopped school shootings. Accepting National Rifle Association campaign donations has not stopped school shootings. Everything we have done as a nation has not stopped school shootings because we have done nothing. I would urge Wagner to do something that makes a difference. Today.

Craig R. Ackerman • St. Louis County