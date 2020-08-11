You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: The US is strong enough to tolerate disagreements
Letter: The US is strong enough to tolerate disagreements

As one who was drafted and served in the Vietnam era, I must respond to letter writer Thomas Martin (“Kneeling during anthem offends Vietnam veteran,” Aug. 9) who wrote that kneeling during the National Anthem offended vets.

Frankly, I believe the opposite is more correct. We did not serve to enable anyone to force insincere shows of loyalty. The greatest thing about this great country is our freedom, including, most importantly, freedom to dissent. I am offended by the thought that Americans must be forced to show loyalty. I am proud of a country that is strong enough to tolerate disagreement. We are not North Korea, where someone could be killed for showing the slightest disrespect to the country’s flag.

The way I see it, dissension is the highest form of patriotism. It shows that we love this country enough to want it to do better.

Alan Buxbaum • Clayton

