Letter: The view from Illinois: If Blagojevich is guilty, so is Trump

So the "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" Republican senators have gotten their wish. No witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. An acquittal vote completes their conspiracy with the White House. The last thing I needed was two days of Republican senators justifying their vote to the 75% of the American voters who were in favor of witnesses being called.
Being from Illinois, I know how my senators voted, and I am more than happy with them. I also recognize what role my congressman, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, played in this process. November cannot come soon enough to express my feelings toward him.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with being a conservative or being a Republican. Both parties provide a check and balance against unbridled power. Congress has allowed the Republican-controlled Senate to surrender itself to Trump and his band of right-wing extremists. If Trump is not guilty of an impeachable offense, then my former governor, Rod Blagojevich, isn’t either. Oh wait, he was found guilty for pretty much the same actions and has been residing in a federal prison these past eight years.
