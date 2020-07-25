Letter: The view from Texas: McCloskeys don't deserve this
Letter: The view from Texas: McCloskeys don't deserve this

Central West End couple display guns during protest

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on June 28 in the Central West End. No shots were fired, and the protesters marched on.

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com.

 Laurie Skrivan

Bravo to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who shouldn’t take any deal that might be offered by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner. They should ask for a change of venue to Texas. They didn't do anything wrong.

These protesters, in my opinion, have committed acts of criminal mischief, among other crimes, including threatening people. What is Gardner doing about those? I, for one, support the McCloskeys. Their presence with a firearm on their own property was nothing more than insurance of their own safety. I never saw those protesters run away, so they apparently didn’t feel too threatened. The prosecutor has no case, and the McCloskeys should know that.

Tim Futch • Victoria, Texas

