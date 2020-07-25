Letter: The view from Texas: McCloskeys don't deserve this

Bravo to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who shouldn’t take any deal that might be offered by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner. They should ask for a change of venue to Texas. They didn't do anything wrong.
These protesters, in my opinion, have committed acts of criminal mischief, among other crimes, including threatening people. What is Gardner doing about those? I, for one, support the McCloskeys. Their presence with a firearm on their own property was nothing more than insurance of their own safety. I never saw those protesters run away, so they apparently didn’t feel too threatened. The prosecutor has no case, and the McCloskeys should know that.
Tim Futch • Victoria, Texas
