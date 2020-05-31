Letter: The virus is still spreading. So where is your mask?
0 comments

Letter: The virus is still spreading. So where is your mask?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
AP PHOTOS: Street art offers beauty, a laugh, some hope

A woman poses for a photo by the "Lennon Wall" with a face mask attached to the image of John Lennon, in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

 Petr David Josek

I don’t understand what is happening in this country. I went to two stores recently and both times had to ask the salesperson to put on a mask. One had to go find one, so she hadn’t been using one yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone to use a mask. Stores and restaurants are reopening, but people are not abiding by the health department rules. To protect my life, I assume everyone I don’t know is contagious.

We had a six-week lockdown. Thousands of people are out of work. Thousands of businesses will never reopen. But how has the environment changed since mid-March? The virus is still spreading, with no end in sight. The six-week lockdown was, to me, a useless exercise since attitudes have not changed. People think that since they put in the time, now it is safe. I just don’t understand.

Jerre Baynes • Wildwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports