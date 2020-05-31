Letter: The virus is still spreading. So where is your mask?

I don’t understand what is happening in this country. I went to two stores recently and both times had to ask the salesperson to put on a mask. One had to go find one, so she hadn’t been using one yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone to use a mask. Stores and restaurants are reopening, but people are not abiding by the health department rules. To protect my life, I assume everyone I don’t know is contagious.
We had a six-week lockdown. Thousands of people are out of work. Thousands of businesses will never reopen. But how has the environment changed since mid-March? The virus is still spreading, with no end in sight. The six-week lockdown was, to me, a useless exercise since attitudes have not changed. People think that since they put in the time, now it is safe. I just don’t understand.
Jerre Baynes • Wildwood
