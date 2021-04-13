 Skip to main content
Letter: The voter ID law tries to solve a nonexistent problem
Voting in St. Louis

Steve Allbright of St. Louis votes on Tuesday April 6, 2021, in the 12th Ward at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in the city's Mayoral election. The ballot also includes several measures proposed by the Metropolitan Sewer District to pay for infrastructure upgrades. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the letter "Society requires an ID for everything. Why not to vote?" (April 11): The letter writer attempts to justify a law requiring a photo ID to vote by claiming a photo ID is required to obtain Social Security and Medicare, to purchase liquor or visit a doctor.

But I receive Social Security benefits and have health insurance through Medicare. I was not required to show a photo ID to receive these benefits. I purchase liquor without showing a photo ID. Some of my doctors require a photo ID and some don't. That requirement is dependent upon the office policy of the doctor's practice. 

Citing business policies as a justification for a photo ID law is a lame excuse for passing a law to solve a problem that does not exist. Even Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said the recent election was free of fraud.

Bob Hoff • O'Fallon, Mo.

