Letter: The voter ID law tries to solve a nonexistent problem

Regarding the letter "Society requires an ID for everything. Why not to vote?" (April 11): The letter writer attempts to justify a law requiring a photo ID to vote by claiming a photo ID is required to obtain Social Security and Medicare, to purchase liquor or visit a doctor.

But I receive Social Security benefits and have health insurance through Medicare. I was not required to show a photo ID to receive these benefits. I purchase liquor without showing a photo ID. Some of my doctors require a photo ID and some don't. That requirement is dependent upon the office policy of the doctor's practice.

Citing business policies as a justification for a photo ID law is a lame excuse for passing a law to solve a problem that does not exist. Even Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said the recent election was free of fraud.

Bob Hoff • O'Fallon, Mo.