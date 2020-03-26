Letter: The world looks to the US for righteousness leadership

President Donald Trump operates on the motto that he will make America great again. The current pandemic clearly illustrates how his actions show the fallacy of his efforts. Making America great, for this president, means doing what serves only our country’s short-term interest. It has meant isolating our populace literally and figuratively from others. Our president promotes building walls, and gloats upon removing our country from environmental and military agreements, which ensure our collective benefit. Recently, using our country’s strong financial power, he tried to buy cutting-edge virus vaccine technology from Germany for exclusive use in the U.S. This is a selfish approach to leadership.
America has been great because we are the country others look to for leadership. As a country, we’ve made many mistakes and sometimes been on the wrong side of liberty and freedom. However, it is our country’s aspiration to religious and political freedom, opportunity, liberty, acceptance of diversity and openness to progressive ideas that has made us great. We are a great country when others look to us as the model of righteousness and as the leader to the world.
We should be leading the effort to end the pandemic. In the long term we, as a nation, must return to our leadership role. Leadership means accepting the astute ideas of others, working collectively and reengaging our country in global issues. The pandemic has very clearly shown us that walls of any kind are meaningless. We are all one human community on this planet.
Jamey Alverson • Richmond Heights
